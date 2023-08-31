WWE's Road Dogg On Nepotism In Wrestling, Second Generation Stars Like Bray Wyatt

Professional wrestling is one industry where nepotism is not only not looked down upon, but it's often encouraged by both fans and those within the field. From the late Terry Funk to WWE star Cody Rhodes, legacy is an important part of wrestling. WWE producer Brian "Road Dogg" James, himself a second-generation wrestler, spoke on his podcast, "Oh, You Didn't Know?" about the importance of family ties in wrestling.

"Maybe it's just me, but [it] seems like there's a connection there, with second-generation wrestlers," James said. "There's something there, and it transcends geography." James then stated that performers who grew up in wrestling families are often able to identify with one another, as they can feel like their families are "cut from the same cloth."

"You could say, and there are examples both ways, that [it's] nepotism, cronyism, whatever you want to call it," James continued. "I pray, at least, that I stood on my own two feet after getting in because of family."

James' father was a wrestler known as Bob Armstrong, who competed in the American Southeast throughout the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s. James later broke into the business after serving with the United States Marine Corps, joining up with WCW before moving to the WWF in 1994.