Backstage Update On AEW All In's PPV Numbers

During the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer provided insight into what the early AEW All In 2023 pay-per-view buys are looking like.

"I'm waiting for tomorrow to get more up-to-date numbers, but they're really good especially when you consider there's a lot of factors," Meltzer said. "But I mean it will easily be the biggest of the year, which I don't think will surprise anyone. I don't think it will be the biggest of all time. It's not impossible because there could be a lot of late buys... It's going to end up the biggest that they've ever done."

While it remains to be seen what exactly that number will look like, we already know that All In was AEW's most successful event since its formation in 2019. Over 81,000 fans packed Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, making it the highest-paid attendance in pro wrestling history, not just AEW.

AEW's highest pay-per-view buy rate took place two years ago with All Out 2021. That event reportedly drew 215,000 buys as it featured CM Punk's in-ring debut against Darby Allin, the surprising debuts of Ruby Soho, Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson, and was headlined by Christian Cage vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship. Meanwhile, Revolution 2022 appears to be the second-highest at 175,000.

All In London marked the company's United Kingdom debut and had plenty of big-match offerings including MJF vs. Adam Cole in the main event, a four-way Women's Championship match, a Golden Elite reunion, The Young Bucks vs. FTR III, Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay for the first time ever, and more.

