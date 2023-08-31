Jim Ross Compares AEW's FTR To Legendary Tag Team

Though several titles changed hands at AEW All In on Sunday, the AEW World Tag Team Championship held by FTR did not. Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood were able to overcome longtime rivals the Young Bucks in the match, apparently to the pleasant surprise of AEW commentator Jim Ross. Speaking on "Grilling JR," Ross revealed his thoughts on FTR's victory and their qualities as a tag team.

"[I was] surprised a little bit, to be honest with you," Ross said. The veteran said he loved the post-match angle that saw FTR attempt to shake the hands of Matt and Nick Jackson as a sign of respect only for the Young Bucks to walk away. "I also believe, without too much extended hyperbole, that these are the two best working tag teams in wrestling right now."

Ross shared that he could not have been more proud of the performances put on by the four men. They were able to tell an engaging story in the ring, utilized wrestling psychology, and worked incredibly hard to boot. The commentator revealed that he spoke to the Young Bucks before their match, and was happy to find out they were excited to learn he would be calling their bout.

"I said it on the air, that FTR reminds me of the Midnight Express," Ross continued. "Midnight Express were wrestling heels. They could wrestle with you, and then when they got out-wrestled, as in the tradition, ... then they started cheating, taking shortcuts." Ross compared Sunday's match between the Young Bucks and FTR to some of the classics held back in the day between the Midnight Express and the Rock 'N' Roll Express in Mid-South Wrestling, and expressed that he felt proud to be able to call the match on Sunday.