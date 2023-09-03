AEW Star CM Punk Talks About Early Days Of Backyard Wrestling, Meeting Ace Steel

While accepting the Iron Mike Mazurki Award at the Cauliflower Alley Club's latest award ceremony, two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk talked about his start in professional wrestling career.

"The business was a lot different when I got in it," Punk said. "But the basics and the fundamentals of professional wrestling are the same as they ever was. If it worked in the 1940s, it can work today; you just have to know how to apply it. The basics and fundamentals of professional wrestling were taught to me by Ace Steel.

"I started goofing off in a backyard with my friends in 1993. It was just something to do. I liked comic books. I liked stuff that got me beaten up at school. I didn't fit in anywhere ... I got into this business because I loved it, but I also didn't fit in anywhere. I tried out for the football team in my freshman year of high school, they told me I had to cut my hair. I said, 'Well, that's not for me.'

"I was more into being the opinionated punk rock kid with a six-inch liberty spike mohawk. I thought that was more important at the time. I tried out for the wrestling team. They said, 'Congratulations, you made it. Man, you gotta f*****g cut that hair.' And now I walk around, and all the NFL players got mohawks."

Punk said he was the ambitious one among his friends when it came to backyard wrestling. The former WWE Champion explained that he "borrowed" some lumber from local businesses and built himself a wrestling ring. He said it turned into saving money to buy an actual ring. Punk mentioned that he and his friends ran their first backyard show in 1997; he thought they all sucked after watching the VHS tape back.