Backstage Update On Ace Steel's AEW Status Following CM Punk's Firing

This weekend, CM Punk was relieved of his AEW duties following his involvement in a backstage situation at All In at London's Wembley Stadium last weekend. With Punk now out of the picture, the future of his friend Ace Steel is uncertain, as Punk reportedly got him re-hired earlier this year. However, the "Wrestling Observer Radio" has now provided an update on the situation.

According to the report, AEW has yet to provide any clarity on Steel's employment status. As it stands, though, it's believed that he's still with the promotion, albeit working remotely for the time being.

Last year, Steel was fired by AEW as a result of his involvement in the backstage brawl between Punk and The Elite following the AEW All Out pay-per-view. While Punk was suspended and remained out of action for a substantial period of time, he managed to get Steel his job back when he returned to AEW back in June. It's believed that Steel mostly worked on Punk's creative programs throughout his return.

The "Wrestling Observer Radio" report also shared some information about AEW's internal investigation into the Punk incident at Wembley, which saw him confront Jack Perry and reportedly lunge toward Tony Khan afterward. According to the update, Punk's so-called lunge was putting it mildly, and many wrestlers were present for the incident.

Tonight, AEW will bring the All Out pay-per-view to Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois. The "Straight Edge Superstar" was originally slated to be on the card prior to his AEW contract being terminated.