Why Booker T Says Trish Stratus Needs To 'Let It All Hang Out' At WWE Payback

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch will seemingly put their rivalry to rest when they face each other at WWE Payback this weekend. Heading into the contest, Stratus passionately proclaimed that she was ready to move on from Lynch, but this task comes with an additional challenge for Stratus — competing in her first-ever steel cage match. With this element in play, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T believes both women, especially Stratus, will have to step up their games.

"Trish and Becky, steel cage, it's going to be a lot to live up to," Booker said on "The Hall of Fame." "[Trish is] going to have to go out there and let it all hang out. Obviously, she's willing to do that, being put in a cage match for the first time in this situation at this stage of her career. It's kind of like Sting wanting to jump off the ladder into the double tables. It's just one of those things ... One of those type of deals where, 'I don't want to look back and say, I wish I would have done that.' I think it's going to be one of those situations, so it might be a spectacle. It might be, like Dusty Rhodes used to say back in the day, pandemonium. So, I'm looking forward to seeing how that match play[s] out."

Looking ahead to their final battle, Lynch expressed her intention to make the steel cage match feel "as brutal as possible" without any interference from Stratus' protégé, Zoey Stark. As history has shown, though, Stark isn't afraid to resort to underhanded tactics to guarantee wins for herself, and Stratus.

