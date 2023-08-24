Why WWE's Becky Lynch Says End Of Trish Stratus Feud Should Be As Brutal As Possible

For the better part of the year, Becky Lynch has had a Trish Stratus-sized weight tied to her – with a little bit of Zoey Stark sprinkled in. It began when the two were allies, teaming together with Lita to defeat Damage CTRL at WrestleMania 39. But it's since devolved into a bitter rivalry following Stratus betraying Lynch back in April. The feud will seemingly come to an end at Payback as Lynch and Stratus are set to do battle inside a steel cage designed to keep Stark from interfering.

For Lynch, she's ready for her issues with Stratus to finally be over — but not before a whole lot of violence. In an appearance on WWE's "The Bump" program, Lynch discussed why a Steel Cage Match was the perfect way to settle the score, even mentioning how her daughter had grown sick of Stark and Stratus' actions in recent months.

"I think the culmination of this five, six-month feud should be as brutal as possible," Lynch said. "We have beaten the ever-loving piss out of each other — and had Zoey interrupt at any and every opportunity. We need something to keep her out, and that is a Steel Cage Match. And that was my daughter saying again, because it's happened again, and again, and again, and again, and again. Zoey gets involved, and I'm sick of it! So we'll have a steel cage to keep her out."

