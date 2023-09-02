Big Jim Ross Entrance At AEW All In Reportedly Didn't Happen Due To Punk/Perry Fight

At this point, it's clear that the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry created a hectic situation backstage just minutes before AEW's All In went live on pay-per-view, and commentator Jim Ross was among those caught in the wake of the disruption.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ross was expecting to make a big entrance in front of the more than 81,000 ticket-buying fans at Wembley Stadium in London, England toward the end of the "Zero Hour" pre-show. However, with the situation backstage involving Punk and Perry unfolding at that time, Ross was instructed to make a more low-key trip to the commentary desk, walking out without music.

As Ross took his seat at ringside, the planned opening match of the pay-per-view was in doubt. Backstage, there was reportedly concern about whether the bout between Punk and Samoa Joe (the match on the card Ross said he was most looking forward to calling) would go on as planned.

On his "Grillin' JR" podcast this week, Ross said he was unaware of the skirmish between Punk and Perry until after the show.

Punk and Perry are suspended, at least for now. AEW President Tony Khan would not commit to any stance on their status for this Sunday's All Out pay-per-view at the United Center in Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois.