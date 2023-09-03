Nigel McGuinness Comments On AEW's Backstage Issues Overshadowing All In

After the All In pay-per-view, AEW commentator Nigel McGuiness sat down with WrestlingNewsCo's Steve Fall, where he shared his thoughts about whether the backstage incident that happened between Jack Perry and CM Punk overshadowed the record-breaking show.

"Yeah, it's a complex situation, isn't it? That's arguably the problem with social media is that a few voices can make a lot of noise," McGuiness said in an interview transcribed by Fightful. "For someone who saw how much work went into that show, the prestige and what it meant for not just me, but all the other people on the show. To be talking about anything other than the show, then it's a bit of a slight, certainly, but that's the nature of human beings. Would I prefer that if something happens backstage, it isn't immediately on the internet? Absolutely. There was an era in a time where if that happened, they'd have found out who did it, and they wouldn't be in the company anymore. Let's put it that way."

McGuinness, who has been with the company since April 2023, noted how he feels that the internet is a negative and "huge part" of everything. He said he also feels that "Khan has one of the most difficult jobs" because of the backstage drama and running three shows. Khan announced this Saturday that Punk was released from the company following the incident. Tomorrow AEW will be holding its next pay-per-view event, All Out, in Chicago, Illinois, at the United Center, a week after All In at Wembley Stadium in London, England.