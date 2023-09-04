WWE & AEW Icon Jim Ross Opens Up About What He'll Miss The Most About Wrestling

Jim Ross has been part of AEW since 2019, but with his contract up in the Fall of this year, his future is very much up in the air. While JR has made it clear that he would like to continue working and enjoys being part of the company, he has made it clear that's down to Tony Khan and his agent. However, with his time in the business slowing down, Ross has started to think about life post-wrestling and what that would look like.

"When I leave wrestling, that's what I'm going to miss most, the interaction with the talents," he said on "Grilling JR." "Not necessarily just on the calls, but after the show, before the show."

Ross has always proven popular with fans and wrestlers alike, with the experienced commentator having earned respect through his years in the business. This has led to wrestlers such as The Undertaker and Steve Austin specifically requesting him to call their matches. But it isn't just with the on-screen product that Ross has been appreciated by his contemporaries.

"Getting those nice text messages from guys that don't have to do it, they want to do it," he said. "I think that speaks well to their integrity and their character."

Ross currently works sporadically for AEW, mainly being used for main event matches of "AEW Collision" and occasional PPV matches while he focuses on his continued recovery from recent health issues.

