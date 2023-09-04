The Acclaimed Retain AEW Trios Titles On All Out Zero Hour

Just a week after defeating The House of the Black at All In at Wembley Stadium for the AEW Trios Titles, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, and Billy Gunn have successfully retained the titles. The Acclaimed defeated Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and Satnam Singh during the "Zero Hour" part of All Out.

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman was not only in the corner of The Acclaimed, but he also helped them. While referee Aubrey Edwards was distracted by Jarrett's wife Karen, Rodman hit Singh with Jarrett's guitar. The title match was only made official during this past Saturday's episode of "Collision," while Tony Schiavone was in the ring interviewing Rodman. Jarrett and his cronies were trying to get Rodman to join their family and The Acclaimed interrupted them.

Tonight's All Out pay-per-view is taking place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and ongoing live coverage of the event is available here.