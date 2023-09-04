Luchasaurus Retains AEW TNT Title, Denies Darby Allin Third Reign At All Out

After tonight's match against Luchasaurus, it appears that Darby Allin is going to have to wait to become a three-time AEW TNT Champion. Luchasaurus retained the TNT Championship against Allin during the All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.

For most of the match, Luchasaurus was in control and of course, Christian Cage was there to give his pep talks. Allin had Nick Wayne in his corner. For some time now, Cage has been feuding with Allin and tonight he wanted to see Allin get annihilated.

At the end, Cage was going to hit Allin with a chair, but surprisingly it was Shawn Spears who came out to save him. However, it's worth noting that Spears also tried to win the title back in July at Battle of the Belts VII. Ever since Luchasaurus won the TNT title in June, it has been Cage who has been the one acting as the champion. Ongoing live coverage of All Out is available here.