Kris Statlander Retains TBS Title At AEW All Out After Toni Storm Turns On Ruby Soho

There is a theme going on during tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view, retaining titles and Kris Statlander is on board with the rest of the current AEW champions. The TBS Champion retained her title against Ruby Soho. Earlier during the pay-per-view, Luchasaurus retained the TNT Title against Darby Allin.

AEW Women's Champion Saraya was keen on her Outcasts cohort winning the title, so they both could be champions, but it wasn't in the cards. During the match, Saraya was trying to distract the referee, so Soho could cheat with the can of spray paint, but Toni Storm came out to stop her. Statlander then hit the Sunday Night Fever for the pinfall.

Statlander has been the AEW TBS Champion since winning the title from the inaugural champion, Jade Cargill in May at Double or Nothing. Cargill had the title for a total of 508 days. Ongoing live coverage of tonight's Chicago PPV is available here.