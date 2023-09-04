Tony Khan And Kris Statlander Comment On Jade Cargill Potentially Returning To AEW

Jade Cargill has not been seen in AEW since she lost her TBS Championship back at Double Or Nothing, and people have been patiently waiting for her return since that point. The company reportedly started making plans for her back in August and during the post-All Out media scrum, Tony Khan admitted he's very excited for her to be back.

"I've talked to Jade recently, I think hopefully [we] get Jade back in soon," he said. "Obviously, it was Kris Statlander who put Jade on the shelf, and Jade's one of the most successful stars ever in AEW, so we will have to stay tuned for when and where Jade might pop up again in the world."

Statlander is the only person to have defeated Cargill, which brought an end to her 62-match undefeated streak and her TBS Championship run. However, there was controversy in that victory due to the fact that Cargill had already competed beforehand by defeating Taya Valkyrie, and it was Mark Sterling who put out a challenge for another match, not her, which is something Statlander wants to put right.

"As I've said before, I am willing to prove that my win over her was not a fluke," Statlander said. "Whenever she's ready, I am accepting any challenge from anyone, especially her. I will prove that my win was my win and I truly am the TBS Champion."

Since her return, Statlander has not lost in singles action, defending the title regularly, including at All Out this past weekend where she defeated Ruby Soho to continue her run.

