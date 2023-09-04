Don Callis Revels In Accomplishing Historic Feat This Week In AEW

Last night at AEW All Out 2023, Konosuke Takeshita defeated Kenny Omega in a thrilling one-on-one battle. Don Callis, Takeshita's manager and Omega's former longtime associate, claims that he and the Japanese wrestler made history with that victory.

"We just beat Kenny Omega TWICE IN ONE WEEK," Callis wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Never been done before. I did it. Takeshita did it. I was always the real God of pro wrestling not Kenny. I hope Kota can console you."

We just beat Kenny Omega TWICE IN ONE WEEK. Never been done before. I did it. Takeshita did it. I was always the real God of pro wrestling not Kenny. I hope Kota can console you pic.twitter.com/5mECJVZSdC — The Invisible Hand (@TheDonCallis) September 4, 2023

Last Sunday at the historic AEW All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium in London, England, the team of Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold's Jay White and Juice Robinson defeated The Golden Elite's Omega, Kota Ibushi, and "Hangman" Adam Page in a trios match.

The May 10 episode of "AEW Dynamite" saw Callis turn on Omega with a screwdriver during his steel cage match with Jon Moxley, which ultimately cost The Elite member the bout. "The Invisible Hand" joined forces with Takeshita days later at the Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view. Callis has been a thorn in Omega's side on screen ever since and recently took credit for "The Cleaner's" success in and outside of All Elite Wrestling. Callis had previously helped Omega win the AEW World Championship in Tony Khan's promotion.