Don Callis Takes Credit For A Lot Of Kenny Omega's Success In & Outside AEW

Don Callis is not on the same side as former protege Kenny Omega any more. Not only did he betray Omega, but he's also since turned Konosuke Takeshita against Omega, too — all because Callis felt under-appreciated when compared to the rest of The Elite.

On the latest episode of "Talk is Jericho," Callis explained why that was unforgivable. The chief reason being that, according to Callis, there would've been no Omega vs. Chris Jericho match in 2018. As a result, that would have led to no AEW or global success for Omega, beginning with his IWGP World Title win in June 2018.

"Bottom line is, he asked me to come to New Japan and help him with strategy ... I helped him with strategy for the Okada match," Callis said. "He only wins the IWGP Title when I'm with him in New Japan, because Kenny needs someone like me to make the difficult decisions because he doesn't like to upset [people]. He's a people pleaser. There's nothing worse than a people pleaser. A people pleaser is a weak person."

Callis went as far as to say Omega was even floundering in AEW before he arrived and believes Omega will do so again without him.

"We ran out of there, we changed the business, we won the AAA Title, we won the Impact Title," Callis said. "I did all of that. And then, he just beat Will Ospreay in one of the best matches anyone's ever seen in January in the Tokyo Dome. Who put the strategy together for that? A lot of people thought he wouldn't win. He did. And now he's going to go against Will Ospreay at Forbidden Door without that strategy ... without me, 100% without me."

