Backstage Update On Health Of WWE Women's Tag Champ Piper Niven

Piper Niven reportedly has an illness that kept her out of this week's "WWE Raw," but she's expected to recover soon.

As per "Fightful Select," Niven — who is one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions — will not have to vacate the title and will be fine. The report further states that she should return to WWE television in one or two weeks.

Adam Pearce announced on the "Raw" after Payback that Niven hasn't been cleared to wrestle on this week's show. Niven's tag team partner, Chelsea Green, featured in a singles match on the show, facing Raquel Rodriguez, who lost to Rhea Ripley at Payback. Rodriguez made light work of Green and then announced that she would get her rematch against Ripley on next week's "Raw."

The women's tag team titles have been somewhat cursed over the last year or so, with a few title reigns ending because of injury, while some champions have been replaced. Lita, who held the title with Becky Lynch, was replaced by Trish Stratus due to an injury. The next champions, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan had to relinquish the title following the latter's injury.

The current women's tag team title reign has also been marred by injury as Chelsea Green's original partner, Sonya Deville, suffered an injury which forced her to vacate the title, with Niven taking her place. The women's tag team championships haven't been defended since Green and Deville won the titles on the July 17 edition of "Raw."