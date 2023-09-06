Why Jeff Jarrett Calls AEW's Bryan Danielson The 'Very Best Storyteller' In Wrestling

AEW Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett had high praise for Bryan Danielson following Danielson's bloody strap match against Ricky Starks at AEW All Out in Chicago, Illinois' United Center on Sunday.

"I think he is the very best storyteller in modern wrestling," Jarrett gushed on "My World." "I think he has a unique ability ... it's uncanny."

Jarrett was impressed that fans were thoroughly invested in the story of Danielson's battle with Starks, especially with how little time the two men had to build their confrontation.

"You look at where (Ricky) Steamboat started in this story ... and then insert Bryan, that's all a story within 24 hours," Jarrett explained.

Jarrett felt that no one knew the impact that the strap match would have on the show, crediting Danielson for crafting a spectacle that turned Ricky Starks into a bonafide star and will be one that people look back on as a turning point in the former FTW Champion's career, comparing it to John Cena's WWE debut match against Kurt Angle.

Starks and Danielson were thrust into a match together as Starks's former rival, CM Punk, was fired from AEW just hours before Danielson and Starks signed up to wrestle each other. Starks was reportedly going to face the "Real World Champion" in the main event of All Out but Punk's backstage altercation with Jack Perry the week prior at All In threw those plans into disarray. Starks initially challenged Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat to a match but was undone by a paperwork error to Danielson's advantage.

