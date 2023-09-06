Why Booker T Thinks WWE Star The Miz Will Go Cown As An 'All Timer'

Approaching his 19-year anniversary in WWE, The Miz is one of WWE's longest-tenured performers, and while he hasn't always been at the top of the mountain, his efforts haven't gone unnoticed. In fact, several of Miz's cohorts have issued praise for his contributions inside and outside of the wrestling ring, which include his resiliency, versatility, and his openness to working in the ever-changing WWE landscape.

For all of those reasons, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T classifies The Miz as one of the greatest performers in the history of the business. Speaking on a recent episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker further explained why The Miz is deserving of that distinction.

"He's going to go down as one of the all-timers just by being the guy that has won by attrition," Booker said. "Miz [doesn't] get hurt, he shows up on time, shows up ready to work every time, no matter what the job, what the task is. He goes out there and gets it done every time, whether you like it or not."