First Matches Revealed For AEW Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament

All Elite Wrestling announced on social media two matches for their upcoming Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament that kicks off tomorrow, September 6 on AEW "Dynamite."

The first match will see Darby Allin face one of his proteges and friends Nick Wayne. Since Wayne became a fixture in the AEW roster, Allin has taken him under his wing, though the two almost had a falling out over Allin forgiving AR Fox's attack on the 18-year-old. Allin was also trained by Nick's father, the late Buddy Wanye.

The second match for the September 6 episode will see Roderick Strong facing Trent Beretta. Strong also did tell the arena on last week's episode of "Dynamite," that he was going to do one thing his "former" best friend, Adam Cole couldn't do and beat MJF. It's safe to say that Strong's reasoning for winning the whole tournament, might not only be for MJF's AEW World Title, but to also get revenge on him for ruining his friendship with Cole.

Tomorrow's show will be taking place in Indianapolis, Indiana at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.