Booker T Praises AEW Boss Tony Khan's Recent Decisions

It's a story only a few days old, but those in the wrestling world cannot stop talking about AEW's termination of CM Punk this past Saturday, for his actions a week earlier at AEW All In. The big topic of discussion seems to be centered on whether AEW owner Tony Khan made the right call to fire Punk, or if he could've found a way to keep the controversial former AEW World Champion on his roster.

Khan has the backing of two-time WWE Hall of Famer, Booker T. On the latest episode of "The Hall of Fame" podcast, he spoke at length about Punk's firing, and his doubts that Punk could win in court against Khan should it come to that. Above all, the veteran star believes Khan made the right decision, both in firing Punk, and his subsequent handling of the situation.

"I must give Tony Khan a lot of credit," Booker said. "He didn't have to go out in front of that Chicago fanbase and take that punishment and that abuse, but he went out and did it. And I think, at the end of the day, I think he got his point across, and he turned those fans a little bit, as far as letting the fans know, 'I did this for you. This is something that we created. We created it together with you guys.' And those Chicago fans, I must say, they were a big part of it, even before CM Punk came on board. I think Chicago was a major place as far as AEW goes, you know what I mean? I give Tony Khan a whole lot of credit man."

While Punk was fired by Tony Khan, the other star involved in the backstage altercation, Jack Perry, was suspended.

