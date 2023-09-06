Orange Cassidy On AEW International Title Run, All Out Main Event With Jon Moxley

This past Sunday at AEW All Out, Orange Cassidy defended the AEW International Championship for the 32nd time, facing Jon Moxley in the main event. After almost a year of holding the title, Cassidy lost. The pay-per-view went off the air with the AEW performer in the center of the ring, bloodied and exhausted, having put everything he could into defending the title over the last 11 months. Speaking to Sports Illustrated after the match, Cassidy opened up more than usual while discussing his reign.

"I viewed it as a vehicle to have matches with people who didn't normally get the spotlight," Cassidy said. "I've been in AEW since the beginning. I've wrestled on 'Dark,' I've wrestled on 'Rampage.' I see the talent we have in the locker room, and I wanted to give an opportunity for the hardest working guys to show out."

After winning the title (known at the time as the AEW All-Atlantic Championship) from Pac in October of last year, Cassidy went on a tear of impressive, hard-fought matches, nearly all of which were on TV rather than pay-per-view. Cassidy faced Katsuyori Shibata, Jake Hager, Kip Sabian, Lee Moriarty, Buddy Matthews, Daniel Garcia, and many more members of the AEW undercard over the past year.

The champion's match against Jeff Jarrett in March seems, in hindsight, like a turning point for Cassidy, as his many defenses began catching up with him. That storyline culminated Sunday, with Cassidy's defeat at the hands of one of the company's top stars.