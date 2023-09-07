Saraya's First Title Challenger To Be Decided On Next Week's AEW Dynamite

Saraya will defend her newly-won AEW Women's World Title at the upcoming "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special, and there are some familiar faces in the running to step up to the plate. After winning her first championship since 2014 at the recent AEW All In pay-per-view in London, Saraya will defend her title at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 20 against the winner of an upcoming four-way match.

As revealed on the latest episode of "AEW Dynamite," Saraya' estranged Outcasts teammate Toni Storm will take on Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Nyla Rose to determine a new number-one contender for the AEW Women's World Title. Storm's recent character shift and transition away from The Outcasts continued on "Dynamite," failing to remember her actions costing Ruby Soho in her TBS Championship match against Kris Statlander at the All Out pay-per-view in Chicago.

Toni Storm has an interesting case of mild amnesia around the #AEW Women's World Championship. Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!#ToniStorm | @ReneePaquette pic.twitter.com/hBPmwiFRQL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2023

Baker, Shida, and Rose were not featured on the September 6 "Dynamite" but all three former champions and AEW mainstays remain in the title hunt. The title bout between Saraya and the winner of the four-way at "Grand Slam" would be just the fifth singles match for the English star since debuting for AEW on the same show last year, ending a six-year hiatus from in-ring competition due to a neck injury.