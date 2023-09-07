Aubrey Edwards & Will Washington Say All Out Was AEW's Best Show — Surpassing Wembley

During the latest episode of "AEW Unrestricted," co-hosts Will Washington and Aubrey Edwards broke down the company's first back-to-back pay-per-view weekends with AEW All In and AEW All Out. Both of them were in agreement that All Out managed to be one of the company's best shows yet.

"It was one of those things where we gave you so much at All In, but at the same time, we left just enough off the table to make All Out seem worth it," Washington said. "I think going into that show, I even had my feelings of doubt in me. But by the end of it, I went, 'Honestly, that was my favorite All Out.'"

Washington added, "This is 'Unrestricted.' This isn't a place where I'm going to bulls*** you or tell you anything I truly don't believe. I've been at every All Out other than Jacksonville [in 2020]. But having been at every All Out and knowing that 2021 is so revered because of the ending and the place in time and all of that, I still think this was my favorite top to bottom All Out show."