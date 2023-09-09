Why Bully Ray Calls Samoa Joe A 'More Credible Threat' To AEW Champ MJF

Throughout his 293-day reign as AEW World Champion, MJF has had a handful of high profile programs, including an ongoing one involving Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and Samoa Joe. While discussing the latest "AEW Dynamite" on "Busted Open Radio" with his co-hosts, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts as to who he most wanted to see challenge for the title.

"When Joe came out there, I felt the whole mood change," Bully said. " I saw a credible challenger to MJF's World Heavyweight Championship. Not that Adam Cole wasn't credible or not that anybody else hasn't been credible, but there's just something different about Joe." "The Salt of the Earth" and the reigning ROH World Television Champion came face-to-face in a heated exchange of words in light of Joe locking MJF in a submission hold at All Out. Strong, on the other hand, has taken issue with MJF's friendship with Cole over the past few weeks. "It's just this feeling that Joe can take you out at any given moment," Bully continued. "Joe being bigger than Max. Joe being a heavyweight that can really bring it to Max."

Strong and Joe are both competing in the Grand Slam Eliminator Tournament for a shot at MJF's title on September 20, with Strong defeating Trent Beretta in a quarterfinals match and Joe set to take on Jeff Hardy on this Friday's "AEW Rampage". "Some type of a credible challenge[r] who is involved in the story is Roderick Strong, but if you're asking me to choose between Joe and MJF, and Strong and MJF, it's Samoa Joe all day long."

