Tommy Dreamer Names Two ECW People He Thinks Should Be In WWE Hall Of Fame

Tommy Dreamer has made the case for ECW co-founder Paul Heyman and ECW original Sabu to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Dreamer made arguments for both individuals to "Under the Ring," as he broke down their contributions to not just ECW, but professional wrestling as a whole.

"Paul because he's the greatest manager of all time. Statistically, I can prove that," Dreamer said. "He also created this thing called ECW, and it came a lot from his mind. He would listen to myself and others and he has a brilliant mind." With WrestleMania 40 taking place in Philadelphia — the former home of ECW — there has been growing buzz about WWE acknowledging the company's legacy at next year's "Showcase of Immortals." However, Dreamer argues that the location of the event shouldn't be the reason for Heyman to get inducted. "Philadelphia is the easy tie-in, but if WrestleMania is in Montreal, Paul Heyman should [still] be eventually in the Hall of Fame."

"And Sabu because the guy changed the industry," Dreamer continued. "The whole using tables [in matches], what he did to his body for [the sake of] entertainment; he was such a different wrestler. He changed the industry and doesn't get enough credit for changing the industry." Among the ECW originals, only Rob Van Dam and The Dudley Boyz have been, thus far, inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Over the years, pundits and fans alike have made the case for the likes of Raven, The Sandman, inaugural ECW World Champion Shane Douglas, and even Dreamer to join those ranks. Others such as Mick Foley, Terry Funk, Eddie Guerrero, and Jimmy Snuka who wrestled for ECW were inducted more for their exploits in WWE and other promotions.