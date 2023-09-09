Mustafa Ali Comments On Being Only Indian WWE Star Not Working Superstar Spectacle

Current "WWE NXT" superstar Mustafa Ali commented on being the only Indian star who did not work on WWE's Superstar Spectacle event Friday in Hyderabad, India. Ali posted to X, Friday afternoon, replying to the Pro Wrestling Finesse account after it posted it was surprising he wasn't on the card. Ali apologized to all the fans in India and said he would have loved to perform there but alluded to the ongoing conflict in that part of the world as a possible reason for his absence.

"With all the tension that exists between Pakistan and India, I would have loved to shown that a man from both countries can bring us together," Ali posted.

My apologies to all the fans in India. Would have loved to perform there. With all the tension that exists between Pakistan and India, I would have loved to shown that a man from both countries can bring us together. https://t.co/ACR2BSxzDd — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) September 8, 2023

Indus Sher (Sanga and Veer), Jinder Mahal, a returning Shanky, and even former WWE World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali appeared at the show on Friday at G.M.C. Balayogi Indoor Stadium. Superstar Spectacle was WWE's first show in India since 2017 in Delhi, where Triple H and Mahal headlined the show.

Ali appeared on WWE programming during "NXT" on Tuesday, where he defeated Dragon Lee with the help of a fast count from the special guest referee and North American Champion Dominik Mysterio. Ali's win makes him the number-one contender for Mysterio's title.