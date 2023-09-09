Second Grand Slam Title Eliminator Tournament Semifinal Set For AEW Collision

The second semifinal match in AEW's Grand Slam Title Eliminator Tournament is now set for Saturday night's episode of "Collision."

It'll be Ring of Honor World Television Champion Samoa Joe facing Penta El Zero Miedo following the quarterfinal matches shown on Friday night's episode of "Rampage." Penta defeated Jay Lethal in the opening match, and Joe beat Jeff Hardy in the show's main event.

The other semifinal match on "Collision" will see Roderick Strong face Darby Allin. Both advanced by winning matches on this past Wednesday's "Dynamite." The winners of Saturday night's semifinal matches will meet in the tournament final on next Wednesday's "Dynamite." The reward for the winner will be a title match against AEW World Champion MJF at the "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special at New York's Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 20.

Joe and MJF had a lengthy face-to-face confrontation in the ring during the last episode of "Dynamite," drawing upon their brief past encounters. It ended with Joe attacking MJF and doing even more apparent damage to the champion's already injured neck.

Other matches announced for Saturday night's "Collision" include Jon Moxley defending the AEW International Championship against Action Andretti, Kris Statlander defending the TBS Championship in an open challenge, and Bullet Club Gold's Jay White, Juice Robinson, and The Gunns facing quartet of Aerostar, Dios Del Inframundo, Gravity, and Metalik. AEW is also promoting appearances by Bryan Danielson, AEW Women's World Champion Saraya, and AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn.