Proud And Powerful Explodes As Ortiz Angrily Fires Back At Santana's AEW Rampage Promo

Santana recently returned to AEW television and reunited with Ortiz just in time to compete in the Stadium Stampede match at All In at Wembley Stadium. However, it seems that he plans on becoming a solo star moving forward, and Ortiz isn't happy about it.

On the latest edition of "AEW Rampage," Santana appeared in a video segment to reveal that he was tired of being held down by his "crutch," presumably referring to Ortiz. Santana said that he wants to be the top guy in AEW, and that means handling business for himself. During the promo, he also noted that "some roads lead to mediocrity and comfortability," which may have been a dig at his tag team with Ortiz and their lack of success in AEW.

Afterward, Ortiz took to Twitter and accused his tag partner of taking him for granted. As such, he's probably interpreted the promo the same way that the rest of the wrestling world has since it aired.

"What a way to find out years of having your back meant nothing. Good luck without your "crutch" Just remember it helped you walk for the last 14+ years. Hope your legs are good. Thank you for being honest for once. But you couldn't say it to my face? You know you still can, right?"

It remains to be seen if the pair will feud, but Santana's promo touched on some topics that factored into his alleged real-life fallout. Konnan revealed that Santana was frustrated with their AEW booking and Ortiz was happy to collect a paycheck, which led to them not seeing eye-to-eye for a while. The current status of their relationship is unknown, but it seems that they're willing to work together.