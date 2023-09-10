The Rock Sent Aid To The Grieving Family Of Windham Rotunda Aka Bray Wyatt

The wrestling world has been mourning the death of Windham "Bray Wyatt" Rotunda since the news of his passing on August 24. Wrestlers and fans alike have been sharing stories about the impact the "Eater Of Worlds" had on them, whether it be personally or simply from an entertainment standpoint, with everybody rallying around the Rotunda family, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

Johnson shared a heartfelt statement following Rotunda's passing, admitting he was heartbroken while putting over his presence, promo skills, and in-ring work. However, the WWE legend went one step further as Mika Rotunda, Wyatt's sister, took to social media to confirm Johnson has been keeping the fridges stocked for all members of the Rotunda family.

She tweeted, "Publicly, my family would like to thank @therock for his kindness, condolences & love the past two weeks. Like he did all people — Windham had a positive impact on him too. And DJ has kept our fridges and homes (yes plural), filled with meals and groceries. Love you, ohana."

This isn't something that Johnson did for social media attention, instead simply sharing his love and respect for the entire Rotunda family. Rotunda and Johnson famously shared the ring together at WrestleMania 32 when Johnson made a surprise appearance and ended up confronting the Wyatt Family before an impromptu match against Erick Rowan. According to former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz who works closely with Johnson, the "People's Champion" specifically wanted to work with Wyatt, with the key takeaway from the segment being that Johnson wanted to put him over.