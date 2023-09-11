WWE HOFer Trish Stratus Tells Lisa Marie Varon She's Proud Of Their 'Foundation Work'

Trish Stratus has responded to her former rival Lisa Marie Varon — who went by the ring name Victoria in WWE — regarding Varon's recent praise for Stratus' match against Becky Lynch at the Payback show.

Victoria, who feuded with Stratus in WWE in the 2000s, was touched by Stratus' tribute at Payback, where the Hall of Famer performed Victoria's Widow's Peak finisher. Stratus reciprocated the compliments on Twitter/X, calling Varon a legend and someone who broke barriers in pro wrestling.

"I love you sis. If there's anyone who deserves her flowers it's you. You are a legend... you are one of the very best in the business," said Stratus. "I will be forever proud of the foundation work we did ♥️ You broke barriers with both #Victoria and #Tara. You crazy #WidowsPeakFreak!!!!"

Victoria and Stratus competed against each other numerous times and played a key role in women getting more airtime. Victoria, who held the WWE Women's Championship twice, began her first reign as champion when she defeated Stratus at Survivor Series in 2002.

Stratus was in a physical and hard-hitting match against Lynch at Payback, which took place inside a steel cage. During the match, the WWE legend hit the Widow's Peak on her former tag team partner, and landed her signature Stratusfaction finisher. However, "The Man" kicked out on both occasions. Lynch got the win over her legendary opponent after hitting the Manhandle Slam, even brushing aside Stratus' lackey, Zoey Starks, during the match.