Matt Cardona Says 'I Need To Go Back To WWE' After Wrestling On Indie Show

After Matt Cardona was released from his WWE contract on April 15, 2020, he ventured into the independent wrestling scene and quickly became a sought-after wrestler. The self-proclaimed "Death Match King" declared his desire to return to WWE and even told former WWE CEO Vince McMahon to "call him."

"People want to know what it's like to be the 'The Death Match King,' 'The Indy God,'" said Cardona. "I don't know if you can tell it's f***ing raining. Just finished the show, GCW in Brooklyn. I'm walking to my car, that I'm hoping has not been towed in the rain. I wish you could see this. It's raining. It's raining. Unbelievable. I need to go back to New York. I need to go back to WWE. Vince, call me, pal!"

Enough of this Indy BS. I need to go back to New York... pic.twitter.com/0lKFWrvWwd — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 11, 2023

On Sunday night, Cardona wrestled at the GCW event, "Crushed Up," in Brooklyn, where he, Steph De Lander, and Blake Christian were defeated by Masha Slamovich, Akira, and Jimmy Lloyd. Cardona, a former GCW World Champion, holds various titles from several independent promotions, including House of Glory Wrestling and DDT Pro Wrestling.

Cardona has previously spoken about returning to WWE, but clarified that he doesn't want to be just another star on the roster. He may be encouraged by his wife Chelsea Green's second time around with WWE, where she's currently the women's tag team champion.

Green made her return at the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble match, and later in the year, she and Sonya Deville became the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions on the July 17 episode of "WWE Raw. Following Deville's injury, Piper Niven has taken her place and is currently the tag team champion alongside Green.