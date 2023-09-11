Why Gable Steveson's WWE Future Depends On Vince McMahon, According To Dave Meltzer

It was announced last week that Gable Steveson had opted against competing at the 2023 Senior World Championships. It was also reported that Steveson had been removed from the "WWE NXT" roster. The Olympic gold medalist, though, performed on two "NXT" house shows this past weekend. Veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer spoke about the "confusing situation" on the "Wrestling Observer Radio" show.

"It's weird because originally they had him pegged as the next Brock Lesnar," Meltzer said. "And, obviously, that has to be reevaluated, and he got a great, great deal to sign coming off winning the gold medal and the fact that they expected that he would be the next Brock Lesnar.

"He was going to debut on the main roster in a big way, and now he's wrestling Dante Chen in Sebring, Florida, and Melbourne, Florida, in front of 150-200 people to get ready, so his trajectory has changed greatly, but he is there and not training for Belgrade [for the Senior World Championships]. I mean, I don't know if he's going to be back on TV soon.

"I know that a week ago, there were no TV plans for him ... His situation a lot will depend on Vince [McMahon, WWE's Executive Chairman]. Until Vince comes back, I don't know that we kind of know everything or [what's] going to happen with him. His situation is going to be a Vince decision."

WWE's Executive Chairman Vince McMahon is currently recovering from major back surgery. The 77-year-old's procedure took place in July. It's unknown at this time when McMahon will be back in the office to resume his duties.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.