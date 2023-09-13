AEW Trios Champ Anthony Bowens Discusses History Of 'The Queer Story' In Wrestling

Anthony Bowens has been having quite the run for himself in AEW over the past year, winning AEW World Tag Team Titles with partner Max Caster, and recently, the AEW World Trios Titles with Caster and "Daddy Ass" Billy Gunn. Furthermore, Bowens, who is openly gay, has done it all while being himself, something that has led to the AEW audience embracing him.

In an interview with "Out Magazine," Bowens talked about his crazy past year and his goals, which include being AEW's first gay World Champion. He also touched on how AEW had allowed him, and other LGBTQ+ performers, to be themselves, and how far wrestling has come in its portrayal of LGBTQ+ performers and characters.

"Thankfully we don't have to exist anymore being stereotypes or being the fodder in the story," Bowens said. "We're presented as credible athletes and champions like myself or [Nyla Rose]. Wrestling has come a long way with the presentation of queer athletes, which is why I'm particularly happy I'm signed to [All Elite Wrestling]. Tony Khan and the company allow us to be us and whatever that may be, whether it's Sonny Kiss, who is genderfluid, or Nyla Rose, or myself who now has straight people scissoring each other (laughs).

"I don't ever have to worry about upper management trying to change me or direct me to be a certain way. Hopefully, wrestling continues to move in that direction. The independent circuit is doing great because now, there are so many LGBTQ+ wrestlers. It's come a very long way and I'm excited to see where it continues to go."