Kevin Nash Says WWE Hall Of Famer's Latest Match Would Be A Great Final Piece Of Work

Kevin Nash has lauded the match between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch at Payback and feels that it would be a great way for the former to call time on her career.

Nash, on the recent edition of his "Kliq THIS" podcast, said that the steel cage match between the two women superstars was the match of the night at Payback. He believes that if Stratus decides to retire, it would be the perfect way to bid farewell to her pro wrestling career.

"I watched Trish and Becky in the cage match from the pay-per-view. Oh my God, I mean Trish is 46 years old, I believe ... they absolutely crushed it," said Nash. "Trish has never been in a cage before, and it was just ... there's a part of me that selfishly hopes that isn't it, but how you cannot end the career that she's had with, you know, [with] just a masterpiece of [a match]. The best match of the night, in my opinion. How you cannot leave that as your last piece of work?"

Nash urged fans to watch the match between Stratus and Lynch at Payback, and also reserved some special praise for "The Man."

"Becky, I'm not gonna slight. I think that it was a lot of her psychology and her ability and her fearlessness."

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus' five-month feud on WWE television seemingly came to an end at Payback in a brutal and physical match. Lynch had to deliver a few Manhandle Slams to the Hall of Famer to put her away. Stratus and her protege, Zoey Stark, then attacked each other, resulting in the end of their friendship, but possibly opening the door to a rivalry between the two and maybe one final match for Stratus.