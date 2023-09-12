JoJo Offerman Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Fiance Windham Rotunda
While the wrestling world has taken the tragic death of Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, hard, it's safe to say no one has had a tougher time dealing with the loss than his family. That includes Rotunda's fiancee, former WWE wrestler/personality JoJo Offerman, who had been with Rotunda for nearly a decade and shared two children with him. On Tuesday afternoon, Offerman took to Instagram to issue a heart-wrenching tribute to the man she called the love of her life.
"I've written and rewritten this post so many times because there are no amount of words in this world to describe Windham and what he means to me," Offerman said. "But I've also been avoiding it because in some weird way, it makes all of this all too real. I miss the love of my life so much it hurts. He was everything I ever wanted and everything I never knew I needed, and I let him know that every day."
"I'm so grateful that he allowed me to love him fiercely. But I am so blessed he loved me fiercely in return. He was and always will be the best person I know, my best friend, and my soulmate. Windham truly gave me a love that will last a lifetime and oh baby I thank him for that. He was the kindest, funniest, most caring man in the world. He made me feel beyond special every single day. He made everyone feel special, which was one of the million things I loved about him."
Offerman Praises Rotunda As A Partner, Person, And Father
Offerman continued, praising Rotunda as both a partner and as a father to their two children, as well as Rotunda's two children from his previous marriage. "Our bond was magical, something only the two of us understood," Offerman said. "And that beautiful bond brought two perfect babies into the world. That's another thing, he was the BEST daddy to Knash, Hyrie, Cadyn, and Kendyl. Family was EVERYTHING to him. Windham knew me better than I knew myself and he always knew how to calm my storm, as I did for him."
"He was the only person in the world that I could be unapologetically myself around and not only did he accept it, he loved it. I cry because I wish we had more time baby, but I smile because I was so blessed to be loved by you in the time we did have. I will always love you, Windham. I will always show our kids how incredible their daddy is. I will always make sure they know how much you love them. And I will always make you proud just like you made me proud. I love you forever baby, until we meet again."
Wrestling Inc. continues to extend our condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Windham Rotunda, aka WWE's Bray Wyatt.