JoJo Offerman Pens Heartbreaking Tribute To Late Fiance Windham Rotunda

While the wrestling world has taken the tragic death of Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, hard, it's safe to say no one has had a tougher time dealing with the loss than his family. That includes Rotunda's fiancee, former WWE wrestler/personality JoJo Offerman, who had been with Rotunda for nearly a decade and shared two children with him. On Tuesday afternoon, Offerman took to Instagram to issue a heart-wrenching tribute to the man she called the love of her life.

"I've written and rewritten this post so many times because there are no amount of words in this world to describe Windham and what he means to me," Offerman said. "But I've also been avoiding it because in some weird way, it makes all of this all too real. I miss the love of my life so much it hurts. He was everything I ever wanted and everything I never knew I needed, and I let him know that every day."

"I'm so grateful that he allowed me to love him fiercely. But I am so blessed he loved me fiercely in return. He was and always will be the best person I know, my best friend, and my soulmate. Windham truly gave me a love that will last a lifetime and oh baby I thank him for that. He was the kindest, funniest, most caring man in the world. He made me feel beyond special every single day. He made everyone feel special, which was one of the million things I loved about him."