Finn Balor Explains Why Dominik Mysterio Has Exceeded Expectations In WWE

Finn Balor knew that his Judgment Day compatriots were good, but the faction still surprised the former WWE Universal Champion.

"All three I thought they were good. I didn't know they were that good," Balor told "Cheap Heat." "Damian (Priest), I knew he had it in him. He just didn't realize it himself or he just needed that kick up the ass to get going and I just feel like the past couple months since winning Money in the Bank and becoming 'Señor Money in the Bank,' he's really stepped it up a gear. Rhea, I think everyone knew she was a superstar from the minute she walked in the door, it was just a matter of time." The biggest surprise for Balor was second-generation star Dominik Mysterio.

"I feel like he was given that warm reception when he came in because he was the son of a Hall of Famer," Balor explained. "Once he stepped out from under that tree and began fending for himself, he's just a completely different animal, and not only the growth he's shown outside of the ring and his promo work but his growth inside of the ring has been absolutely monumental."

Balor is blown away by how much Mysterio has been able to accomplish with such little training and believes that with a little time and effort, the "NXT" North American Champion could be the future of the business. Balor recently won the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship alongside Priest in a Steel City Street Fight at WWE Payback earlier this month, dethroning Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

