Update On Matt Riddle's Absence From WWE Raw

Following reports of law enforcement launching an investigation into the alleged incident involving Matt Riddle at JFK International Airport, news emerged that "The Original Bro" was pulled from Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" in Norfolk, Virginia. Riddle is also expected to miss two upcoming live events in Washington and Idaho this weekend. While many believe these two events were connected, "Wrestling Observer Radio" is reporting that Riddle's absence from "Raw" stemmed from another reason.

According to Dave Meltzer, Riddle's "Raw" absence can be attributed to a combination of health issues: a double ear infection paired with bronchitis. The report was corroborated by Anthony DeBlasi of "The Don Tony Show," who stated that Riddle had sustained an inner infection that exacerbated over the last week, and was notably irritating Riddle during his trip to India for WWE's Superstar Spectacle last Friday. As of now, it will take a minimum of two to six weeks for Riddle's ear infection to clear out. This, in addition to Riddle's bronchitis, prompted WWE to pull him off the road.

As police continued to investigate Riddle's sexual assault accusations against another police officer, the Port Authority reported Riddle was exhibiting "disorderly" behavior before and aftermath of the alleged incident. While WWE has yet to issue any comments about the situation, Meltzer asserts that, as of this moment, Riddle's absence from "Raw" was merely a result of his ongoing illness, and not as punishment for the ongoing investigation.

