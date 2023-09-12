WWE Raw Plummets In The Ratings Against Record Monday Night Football Viewership

It's football season, the time of the year pro wrestling seems to fear the most from a ratings perspective. AEW already felt the brunt of college football, with ratings for "Collision" being affected by a slew of Saturday night college games. Monday night was WWE's turn to face the music, as "Raw" took on the first "Monday Night Football" game of the year between the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, with many expecting "Raw" to have a down week.

In the end, it was a down week. Wrestlenomics reports that last night's "Raw" drew an average of 1,353,000 million viewers overall and a 0.40 rating (527,000 viewers) in the coveted P18-49 demographic. Both numbers represent the lowest rating "Raw" has drawn in its history, with the exception of the "Best of Raw" episode that aired on December 26, 2022.

The ratings for Monday night's "Raw" are significantly down from the previous week, with total viewers experiencing a 27 percent drop, while viewers aged 18-to-49 viewers were down 22 percent. The competition makes it easy to see why "Raw" plummeted in the ratings, as the Jets-Bills game put up monster numbers across three different stations. The game drew over 22.6 million viewers in total, with 11.7 million watching on ABC, another 9.4 million tuning in on ESPN, and an additional 1.5 million viewers checking out the "Manningcast" broadcast of the game on ESPN2.

Things don't look to get any easier for "Raw" next week either, as the show will go against not one, but two "Monday Night Football" games, as the Saints and Panthers play on ESPN and the Browns and Steelers play on ABC. So far, only two matches have been announced for "Raw," with Drew McIntyre battling Jey Uso, while Shinsuke Nakamura takes on Ricochet.