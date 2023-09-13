Former WWE Ref Nick Patrick: Still Money To Be Made With CM Punk 'If It's Done Right'

Ever since he was fired by AEW, fans have speculated about what the future could hold for CM Punk in the professional wrestling business. Whether it be a return to WWE, appearing somewhere new, or simply deciding to hang up his boots for good. While that decision may ultimately not be solely down to Punk himself, former WWE official Nick Patrick thinks there is still potential with him.

"I thought he was really hot at one time, he's not nearly as hot now as he was then, but they can still make some money with that kid if done right," he said on "Monday Mailbag." "But there's so much about attitude check, especially up in WWE. I've heard Vince [McMahon] say the words come out of his mouth, 'I can't F with them if they don't work for me.' He hired people just to F with them, well damn."

Whether or not McMahon would want to bring Punk back into the fold simply to mess with him remains to be seen, but the two did not part ways on good terms. Nick Khan himself refused to rule out the possibility of Punk returning earlier this week, admitting that the company has respect for him and what he did in both WWE and UFC. The response to the possibility of Punk returning was reportedly mixed within the company following his AEW release, but despite his backstage issues, Patrick has always found him to be polite. "I didn't have a problem with him that's why I am so surprised in a lot of the drama and it makes me wonder if a lot of it is a work, especially the recent stuff," he said. "But, I never had a problem with him, he was very polite to me."



