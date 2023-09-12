Nick Khan Won't Rule Out Potential CM Punk WWE Return: 'We Only Have Respect For Phil'

CM Punk's future in professional wrestling has been a trending discussion as of late. While some pundits ponder the idea of Punk re-joining WWE, others believe Punk may opt to run his own quarterly wrestling show. As the intrigue for Punk's post-AEW whereabouts continues to grow, WWE President Nick Khan issued his comments on the company's potential interest in bringing the former WWE Champion back to their territory.

"Listen, we only have respect for Phil," Khan told ESPN's Marc Raimondi. "We appreciate his run here. We appreciate what he did and tried to do with the UFC. Not many people can actually get in there and do what he did. So, when we have respect for Phil, we wish him nothing but the best."

In the days following Punk's AEW departure, AEW President Tony Khan declined the opportunity to divulge more details about the circumstances surrounding Punk's termination, including the possibility of a non-compete clause. As of this writing, Punk has yet to publicly address his exit.

While Punk's future remains unknown, another former WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, described "The Second City Saint" as "controversial." For Zelina Vega, Punk has always maintained a "fantastic relationship" with her. With that in mind, Vega loves the idea of Punk returning to WWE, not only for her but for the WWE fans as well. Punk has not wrestled for WWE since the 2014 Royal Rumble, which occurred just one day before he infamously walked out of the promotion prior to "Raw" going on the air.