Drew McIntyre On CM Punk's Potential WWE Return: 'He's Certainly Controversial'

The wrestling world has heard very little from CM Punk since his contract with AEW was terminated, with cause, following an incident at AEW All In. And while many wait to hear from Punk, just as many are speculating on whether his next move could involve a return to WWE, to the point that talents within the promotion are being asked about potentially working with him. In an interview with "Sportskeeda," Drew McIntyre became the latest star to receive the Punk question, and the former WWE Champion kept things short and sweet on the matter.

"I mean, I don't make those decisions," McIntyre said. "I watch what I say in interviews. But he's certainly controversial and he gets people talking, so I'll leave it at that."

The potential of Punk returning to WWE has seemingly generated a polarizing response within the company, with some in WWE said to be firmly against the idea of bringing him in, while others have been supportive of Punk being re-hired. Among those in favor of his return is Zelina Vega, whose husband Malakai Black had been a training partner and opponent for Punk during his AEW run.

In addition to his controversial AEW run, Punk's own history with WWE is believed to be a potential roadblock to a return. The former AEW and WWE Champion last worked for WWE in 2014 before walking out following their Royal Rumble event, leading to years of bad blood between the two sides. The bad blood reportedly led to WWE deciding not to seriously pursue Punk a few years ago, despite their broadcast partner, Fox, being interested in him.

If you use quotes in this article, please credit "Sportskeeda" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription