Former WWE Champion's Name Found In Unredacted Docs From DEA Doping Sting
A new report by ESPN has uncovered the alleged involvement of AEW star and former WWE Champion Paul "Big Show" Wight in the infamous Biogenesis doping ring dating back to 15 years ago – the same scandal that involved MLB player Alex Rodriguez. Wight's name appeared in unredacted documents related to "Operation Strikeout," a decade-old United States Drug Enforcement Agency operation focused on performance-enhancing drugs, or PEDs.
"Operation Strikeout" has long since ended, and Wight was never convicted or even accused of any crimes. However, the newly obtained documents detail the government's investigation into Bosch and Biogenesis, with Wight's name appearing alongside boxer Shannon Briggs, prominent athletics trainer David Alexander, and more.
In the documents, Wight is alleged to have hosted a dinner including Tony Bosch, who would later be convicted of conspiracy to distribute testosterone, Bosch's business partner Jorge Velazquez, as well as a number of wrestlers and fitness trainer Dodd Romero. The discussion is said to have turned to PEDs, with Bosch claiming that Wight asked him for stronger drugs on behalf of the wrestlers. Additionally, rather than Wight relying on diet and fitness, Bosch said that the WWE star was getting additional PEDs from Velazquez on the side, unbeknownst to Bosch.
Paul Wight's response
Commenting to ESPN via attorney Edward Brennan, Wight confirmed that the dinner did take place. However, the AEW performer categorically denied being involved in the doping ring.
"Paul never took any PEDs from [Jorge Valazquez] or anyone else," Brennan said. "He is as clean as you can be. More importantly, he would never take any PEDs because of his underlying medical condition." The medical condition Wight suffers from is an endocrine system disorder that would make PEDs dangerous for the performer, according to Brennan.
The use of steroids or PEDs in professional wrestling is nothing new. Vince McMahon infamously went to trial for allegedly distributing steroids to wrestlers in his promotion in the early 1990s, but McMahon was acquitted on all counts.
When all was said and done, the Biogenesis scandal resulted in more than a dozen MLB players receiving suspensions and left a permanent stain on the career of Alex Rodriguez. As for Wight, while he was with WWE at the time of the investigation, the 51-year-old is currently signed to AEW. Wight has stated that he made the move from WWE to AEW because he wanted to challenge himself and avoid complacency.