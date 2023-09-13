Former WWE Champion's Name Found In Unredacted Docs From DEA Doping Sting

A new report by ESPN has uncovered the alleged involvement of AEW star and former WWE Champion Paul "Big Show" Wight in the infamous Biogenesis doping ring dating back to 15 years ago – the same scandal that involved MLB player Alex Rodriguez. Wight's name appeared in unredacted documents related to "Operation Strikeout," a decade-old United States Drug Enforcement Agency operation focused on performance-enhancing drugs, or PEDs.

"Operation Strikeout" has long since ended, and Wight was never convicted or even accused of any crimes. However, the newly obtained documents detail the government's investigation into Bosch and Biogenesis, with Wight's name appearing alongside boxer Shannon Briggs, prominent athletics trainer David Alexander, and more.

In the documents, Wight is alleged to have hosted a dinner including Tony Bosch, who would later be convicted of conspiracy to distribute testosterone, Bosch's business partner Jorge Velazquez, as well as a number of wrestlers and fitness trainer Dodd Romero. The discussion is said to have turned to PEDs, with Bosch claiming that Wight asked him for stronger drugs on behalf of the wrestlers. Additionally, rather than Wight relying on diet and fitness, Bosch said that the WWE star was getting additional PEDs from Velazquez on the side, unbeknownst to Bosch.