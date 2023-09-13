Kevin Sullivan Speculates On Conor McGregor Crossing Over Into WWE Post-TKO Launch

It's official: WWE and the UFC are under the same corporate roof as of yesterday. While there's unlikely to be too much crossover between WWE wrestlers and UFC fighters moving forward, there is one big name that has long been talked about as an excellent wrestling candidate: Conor McGregor. Wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan, speaking on his "Tuesday With The Taskmaster" podcast, sees McGregor as someone likely to make the transition from MMA to professional wrestling under TKO Group Holdings.

"A lot of people don't see some crossover, but I do see some crossover," Sullivan said. "Guys that are winding their career in UFC coming over, like Ronda Rousey did, like Brock [Lesnar] did. ... Don't you see that [for Conor] McGregor?"

Sullivan feels that WWE would be able to promote an event that sells tickets to "half of Ireland" if they have McGregor. The former WCW star also cited large Irish-American populations in places like Boston and New York City as potential hotbeds for McGregor fans.

"He has the WWE personality stamped all over him," Sullivan continued. "In fact, isn't his walk taken from Vince [McMahon]?"

Back in June, McGregor responded to a question about the possibility of working with WWE with a simple, one-word answer: "No." However, in the past, the MMA fighter has expressed interest in a WWE relationship, leaving it up in the air whether or not he gets involved.

Though McGregor has something of a rocky history with the UFC, the two are on good terms now, with McGregor serving as a coach on the 31st season of "The Ultimate Fighter." At the season's conclusion, McGregor will fight the opposing coach Michael Chandler. McGregor's last UFC fight took place at UFC 264 in 2021, where he lost a rematch against Dustin Poirier by stoppage after the first round.