Jeff Jarrett Compares Dennis Rodman's Recent AEW Appearance To John Cena's WWE Return

"The ratings, the quarter hour he was in, was the only one out of the eight that was higher than the prior one," Jarrett explained, "so I'd say he moved the needle."

Jarrett also says that Rodman's appearance did tremendous numbers on social media, saying that he was impressed that a tweet on a late Friday afternoon generated 2.8 million impressions.

"We're talking about what's over and what's not over," Jarrett continued. "He made a difference in metrics on social media, which I believe translated to the Saturday night 'Collision' bumping their quarter-hour."

Jarrett says this is no different from how WWE used Cena recently.

"Cena, they purposefully put him on, advertised six-to-eight Friday nights to say, 'Tune in Friday nights, that's gonna help us get ratings,'" he continued, "but the ticket sales is black and white and the India deal, that gets into multiples of re-upping the contract."

