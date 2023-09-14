Jon Moxley Retains AEW International Title On Dynamite, Will Face Fenix At Grand Slam

AEW International Champion Jon Moxley was up against the odds on Wednesday's "Dynamite," not only facing the much larger Big Bill, but his opponent also had Ricky Starks in his corner, providing a distraction throughout the title match.

Despite Bill and Starks's best efforts, Moxley retained his title, tapping out Big Bill with a triangle choke in front of Moxley's hometown crowd in Cincinnati, Ohio. After the match, a brawl broke out with Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Claudio Castagnoli fighting off Big Bill and Starks. In the aftermath of the brawl, it was announced that Moxley's next title defense will be against Rey Fenix at AEW's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" special next Wednesday at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. Fenix got into Moxley's face backstage after the announcement.

The win over Big Bill was Moxley's third defense of the title since winning it from Orange Cassidy at All Out on September 3. Moxley defeated A.R. Fox on last week's "Dynamite," and then Action Andretti on the most recent episode of "Collision." Moxley is the third champion in the short history of the title.