Darby Allin & Sting To Take On Christian Cage & Luchasaurus At AEW Grand Slam

The final card for the third annual "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam" television special is nearly set. On last night's "AEW Dynamite," Christian Cage challenged Sting and Darby Allin to a rematch from All In, where he and Swerve Strickland lost to the duo at Wembley Stadium. However, this time around, Cage will team up with his prized protégé Luchasaurus instead of Strickland.

Cage had some choice words for Allin after AEW's resident daredevil and Nick Wayne defeated "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard & Cool Hand Ang in tag team action.

"Very impressive victory," Cage told Allin before explaining why he's unable to stomach the loss at All In. "I just want to remind everyone of one thing: I did not take the loss for my team in that match. And the second thing is, I didn't have my regular partner with me, did I? So, it's time to right that wrong." Christian then proceeded to issue the challenge, which Sting and Allin accepted, as confirmed by the announcers later in the broadcast.

Interestingly, the duo of Sting and Allin was victorious during the first two installments of "Dynamite: Grand Slam," and will now get the opportunity to go 3-0 at Arthur Ashe Stadium. At last year's event, the duo defeated House of Black's Buddy Matthews and Brody King in a No DQ match. At the inaugural event, they defeated FTR after Sting made Dax Harwood tap out to the Scorpion Deathlock.

Besides Sting and Allin vs. Cage and Luchasaurus, the confirmed lineup for next week's "Dynamite: Grand Slam" includes AEW World Champion MJF vs. Samoa Joe, ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Eddie Kingston, Sammy Guevara vs. Chris Jericho, AEW International Champion Jon Moxley vs. Rey Fenix, and AEW Women's World Champion Saraya vs. Toni Storm.