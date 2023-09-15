AEW Dynamite Stays High In The Ratings Heading Into Next Week's Grand Slam Episode

The ratings for this week's episode of "AEW Dynamite" stayed steady. Per Wrestlenomics, the September 13 episode of "Dynamite" was watched by an average of 888,000 viewers overall, which is slightly higher than the 887,000 for last week's episode. It's "Dynamite's" highest total viewership since the August 2 episode. That averaged an audience of 894,000. The August 2 episode was also the special 200th episode of "Dynamite."

Last night's "Dynamite" won the number one spot on cable in the key demographic (viewers aged 18 to 49 years old). The show saw an average of 402,000 viewers in the P18-49 demographic for a 0.31 rating. The second-place show on Wednesday was "Pardon the Interruption" on ESPN with a 0.20 P18-49 rating, while the third most popular was Bravo's "Real Housewives," with a 0.19 P18-49 rating.

One of the highlights of this past week's show was Joe winning the Grand Slam Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Roderick Strong and post-match, Joe choked out Adam Cole, MJF's "best friend." Joe is set to face MJF for the AEW World Title next week at "Dynamite: Grand Slam."

Wrestlenomics also shared the most popular YouTube videos from "Dynamite." The most popular, with 264,416 views as of 5 PM ET Thursday was "Could Big Bill best the AEW International Champion, Jon Moxley in Cincinnati?" Second with 182,917 views was the video titled, "Tournament Finals! Samoa Joe & Roderick Strong for a trip to AEW Grand Slam," and the third was Brian Cage facing "Hangman" Adam Page for a third time with 127,680 views.