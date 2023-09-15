What Bully Ray Is Looking Forward To In GUNTHER's WWE Future

With the record for the longest reign as WWE Intercontinental Champion firmly secured in his back pocket, GUNTHER now looks toward the future. One question remains: what is next for him? During a recent episode of "Busted Open," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray expressed his interest in seeing GUNTHER face WWE Superstars he believes are a tier above "The Ring General."

"What I am looking forward to is the days when GUNTHER has the opportunity to be in the ring with guys that are better than him," Ray said. "If the day ever comes that we get Brock [Lesnar] and GUNTHER, GUNTHER, get under that learning tree, and soak it all in, brother. A Randy Orton and a GUNTHER, wow. An Edge and GUNTHER. GUNTHER, much like a Charlotte [Flair] doesn't have anybody that is going to bring him to the next level. GUNTHER and Seth [Rollins], yes, that'll do it. Seth is excellent at what he does."

Through working with stars like Lesnar, Orton, or Rollins, Ray is confident that GUNTHER could bring even more credibility to the Intercontinental Championship. On the other hand, Ray has also recently entertained the idea of Chad Gable unseating GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship in a feud that would extend all the way up until WrestleMania 40 in April 2024.

Earlier this year, GUNTHER asserted that Brock Lesnar sat atop his list of dream opponents. As of now, though, it seems GUNTHER will have to wait a little bit longer for that vision to come to fruition, as Lesnar is reportedly expected to be off the road for the rest of the year.

