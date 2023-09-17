Matt Hardy Reveals Plans For AEW All In Match That Was Scrapped Following Visa Issues

Fans in the United Kingdom who grew up watching Jeff Hardy could have seen "The Charismatic Enigma" in action at this year's All In — if not for the veteran wrestler's run-ins with the law. According to Matt Hardy, AEW had plans for the Hardys and Paul Wight to wrestle Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh, and Jay Lethal in a trios match, which would have been built to in the weeks leading to the pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium. On his "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, Hardy revealed the match would have marked "the blowing off" of his ongoing feud with Jarrett and company.

"That obviously didn't happen, and it probably ... the reason it did not happen is because Jeff had issues getting a visa and going over there because of the legal troubles he had most recently," Hardy explained. Instead of the proposed match, Jarrett and Wight were involved on the Zero Hour pre-show where Grado blasted Jarrett with a guitar and Wight decimated Singh and Lethal.

Jeff Hardy missing the U.K. event shouldn't come as much of a surprise. The 46-year-old was also not allowed entry into Canada for AEW's six-show tour earlier this summer — due to his legal issues. Last June, Hardy was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol officers on charges of his third DUI within 10 years, driving with a suspended license, and failing to have a DUI interlock equipped in his car.

Subsequently, AEW boss Tony Khan suspended Hardy without pay, announcing that he would be allowed back on the condition that he finish an alcohol rehab program. In June, Hardy made his return to AEW, a few months after submitting a plea of no contest that led to him receiving a 38-day jail sentence (which he had already served), two years of probation, and several other court-mandated penalties.